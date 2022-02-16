Missing: Kenner man last seen walking on Veterans Blvd.

50-year-old Kevin Dewayne Carter was last seen walking on Veterans Boulevard in Kenner on Feb. 6 around 11 a.m. wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

KENNER, La. — Police in Kenner are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who suffers from mental health and other medical conditions.

The Kenner Police Department says 50-year-old Kevin Dewayne Carter was last seen walking on Veterans Boulevard in Kenner on Feb. 6 around 11 a.m. wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He is described as being six feet, two inches tall, and weighing about 260 pounds.

Police say Carter has not been taking prescribed medication for a mental health issue. He also takes regular medication for diabetes and high blood pressure. Family members say they are concerned for his health because he doesn’t have access to his medication.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call Kenner police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.