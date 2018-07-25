HARVEY – A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed by her husband after he jumped off the hood of her car when she came to a stop and fired inside, striking her in the neck.

The victim in the case has been identified as Dominique Farria. Her husband of 12 years, Ray Farria, has been booked with her murder.

Family and friends of Ms. Farria said the couple were high school sweethearts at John F. Kennedy High in New Orleans. The couple has four children ranging in age from one year of age to 11.

Dominique Farria was driving down Manhattan while her husband was riding on the hood of the car, according to the sheriff’s office. She then turned onto Lake Tahoe and stopped the vehicle. The man then got off and shot through the windshield, striking her.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victim and her husband.

Linda Garrus and her daughter, Monique, told The New Orleans Advocate they didn’t know what the couple may have been arguing about, but relatives were struggling to understand how any spat could’ve deteriorated to the point that it did.

“You can see on their social media how they felt about each other,” Monique said. “So everyone in the family doesn’t know what could’ve happened. Only them and God know.”

Linda Garrus said her niece doted on her children and had worked at a beauty store to support them.

Tuesday was not Ray Farria’s first brush with the law, according to court records.

In Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in 2013, he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary as a first-time offender, receiving three years of probation and being fined. But he was twice arrested for failing to pay the required fines on time, failed drug tests, and was arrested in New Orleans on a count of domestic abuse battery, resulting in his probation being extended until Aug. 20 of last year.

The domestic abuse case was referred to New Orleans’ municipal court, and details weren’t immediately available.

© 2018 WWL