Jefferson

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Harvey

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A crash in Jefferson Parish claimed the life of a man in Harvey, Saturday night.

According to JPSO, just after 7:00 p.m. police responded to a motorcycle crash in the 1100 block of Manhattan Blvd.

Police said their initial investigation showed the man was riding northbound down the street when he was hit by a 1995 Mercedes sedan and ejected from the motorcycle.

Officers pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said they do not suspect impairment in the driver of the sedan but toxicology testing will be done. 

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

