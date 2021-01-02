Motorcyclist dies after a fatal accident involving a dog

The rider, a 63-year-old man from Avondale, was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering from a head injury, said police.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a man's life Sunday afternoon.

In a release from Jefferson Parish PIO Jason Rivarde, the crash happened in the 400 block of George St. in Avondale.

Police said they were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash where the rider was ejected from the bike.

JPSO initial report said the motorcyclist hit a dog that ran into the middle of the street.

According to the report, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy and toxicology test will be done to find out the official cause of death.