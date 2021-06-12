Motorcyclist ejected from bike, killed in Jefferson Parish crash

Louisiana State Police say the rider was wearing a helmet, but died from his injuries.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A motorcyclist crashed and died in Jefferson Parish Friday night after going off the road.

According to Louisiana State Police, 69-year-old Harlan Willis was riding on Barataria Boulevard near Oak Forest Boulevard at a high rate of speed around 11 p.m. on June 11.

Police say he went off the road as the road curved left, crashed into a ditch and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Despite wearing a helmet, Willis died on the scene.