AVONDALE, La. — Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating a murder in Avondale Monday night.

JPSO deputies were called to the 200 block of Glenn Della Drive in Avondale sometime Monday night. Initial information about the killing was released just before 10:40 p.m.

The scene was still active when the initial information was released, but a JPSO spokesman said additional details would be released soon.

No information about the victim was available Monday night. It is not currently known how the victim was killed or by whom.

