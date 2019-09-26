RIVER RIDGE, La. — On any given night neighbors on Rex Drive in River Ridge see mysterious particles raining down on their homes.

Kelly Knowles was out on his front lawn early Thursday morning, recording the snow-sized dust.

"I really can't take it anymore," Knowles said. "My nerves are shot. I shouldn't have to come out here every night and take videos."

We met Knowles about a year ago when he started documenting the overnight dustings with his Apple iPod.

"It's gotten twice as bad," Knowles said. "It's continuously getting worse. I get up every morning wheezing, choking, coughing."

Knowles suspects a ship loading operation on the Mississippi River near his house is to blame.

His neighbor Ana Scully said the soot in the air is pretty scary.

"My husband, he has Parkinson's," Scully said. "We don't need this concern."

Recently, Jefferson Parish set up an around the clock notification system for neighbors to report airborne emissions.

A responder would be dispatched to collect and analyze the material.

Knowles said he tried to call the hotline eight times and nobody answered.

"It literally looked like it was snowing last night and this morning and nobody answered the telephone," Knowles said.

A parish spokeswoman said there was a glitch with the phone system, they have addressed the problem and the phones are now operational.

Neighbors urge JP leaders to move the loading operation to a non-residential area.

"It's eating the paint off my car," Knowles said. "The roof of my car and the front end of my car."

"We have a lot of worries here," Scully said. "We're concerned. We want to survive where we live."

It's unclear what exactly is falling from the sky in River Ridge and where it's coming from.

Neighbors tell us it could be anything from grain to aluminum oxide.

If you want to report emission in the air call the parish hotline at 504-736-6440. That number should working now.