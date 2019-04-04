Thousands of Entergy customers briefly lost power Thursday as a line of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms moved over the area.

More than 2,800 customers in Metairie lost power around 8:23 a.m. Those outages were concentrated north of Veterans Boulevard to Lake Pontchartrain in the Bucktown area. There were reports that traffic lights in the area were not working because of the outage.

As of 9 a.m., power has been restored to the area.

[Click here to view the Entergy Outage Map]

RELATED: Strong to severe storms today

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.