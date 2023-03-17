Neuty Freed: The viral Jefferson Parish pet nutria allowed to stay home

The Lacoste Family will be allowed to keep the nutria under certain conditions.

NEW ORLEANS — Neuty, the pet nutria in Jefferson Parish that's become a viral sensation, has been allowed by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) to stay with his family under certain conditions.

LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said Friday that Neuty's owners applied for a permit that would allow him to remain with his owners. Montoucet said the matter is still ongoing and nothing is finalized yet.

On Thursday, Neuty's owners were issued a citation for possession of a wild animal. Nutria are considered an invasive species that are notorious for causing damage to the state's crops, coastlines, and marches.

"I think this is a good conclusion for all sides," Secretary Montoucet said.