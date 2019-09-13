METAIRIE, La. — What is now a largely desolate area along the lakefront in Bucktown will soon get new life as an outdoor classroom.

Jefferson Parish leaders on Friday afternoon will break ground on the new Bucktown Harbor educational boardwalk and marsh overlook.

The boardwalk will cut through the 3.5-acre manmade marsh and nature preserve. Along its 1,000 feet, people will be able to stop to learn about coastal issues in their own backyard. The boardwalk will also feature bird blinds and informational signs about plants, wildlife, fisheries and the coast.

Jefferson Parish leaders will also cut the ribbon on two new recreational pavilions in the park at the harbor, located across the levee at Old Hammond Highway and Lake Avenue.

The boardwalk is estimated to cost $1.7 million, with $57,000 in grant funding coming from the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation.

Work is expected to wrap by March 2020.