New Laser Tag venue coming to Kenner

KENNER, La. — A new family entertainment complex will soon replace the Furniture Mart on Veterans Boulevard in Kenner.

Mayor Ben Zahn and District 2 Councilman Mike Sigur announced the deal with Laser Tag of Metairie.

The 3.5-acre property is located at 2421 Veterans and fronts both Veterans and Kansas Avenue. Furniture Mart opened there in 2009, and before that the location was the site of a Circuit City.

"This is great news for the city of Kenner and yet another indication of the vibrant business climate in our city," Mayor Zahn said.

According to a press release, Councilman Sigur said he was contacted about a year ago by the Franicevich family, long-time friends, about the possibility of moving to Kenner.

"They reached out to me and we started working together, and I brought the mayor in as we moved forward to make this possible," Sigur said. "This will be a great addition to the city, and I am happy to have this complex located in my district," Sigur said.

The plan is for construction to begin by March, and the facility is expected to open this summer. The site will offer Laser Tag an additional 8,000 square feet of space compared to their old location in Metairie, at 8855 Veterans Boulevard. This location will be closed.