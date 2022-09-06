Loyola, I-10 diverging diamond interchange opening postponed

The LA DOTD's $125 million plan to open an interchange that would reduce traffic, make left turns safer, and connect New Orleans to the airport, has been postponed.

KENNER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the opening of the state’s first diverging diamond interchange, that would reduce traffic congestion near Armstrong International Airport, has been postponed.

The diverging diamond interchange (DDI) would reduce congestion caused by the large amount of left turns by allowing drivers to temporarily drive in the opposite lane of the direction they’re heading. For example, northbound drivers on Loyola Drive would temporarily cross into the left lane before either making a left turn onto I-10 West, or weaving back into the right lane to continue on Loyola. This model would allow northbound drivers to make a safe left turn onto the interstate from the left lane, rather than needing to cross over the southbound lane to turn left.

This is part of the $125 million Loyola Drive, I-10 Interchange Improvements Project that will add auxiliary lanes between Williams and Loyola, and two flyover ramps. The goal is to directly connect the airport to and from New Orleans.

The DOTD announced last month that the completion of the flyover ramps would be postponed to 2023, and they announced Tuesday the opening of the DDI would also be pushed back.

The DDI was scheduled to open September 12, but the contractor decided it would be better to finish building the flyover ramps with the current traffic patterns in effect and would provide more space for equipment, according to the DOTD.

The DOTD says the DDI will open after the flyover ramps are complete, and they say the flyovers will open by Summer 2023, weather permitting.

In the meantime, the DOTD asks that you drive with caution through the construction site and keep an eye out for crews and equipment.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).