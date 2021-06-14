New Orleans man accused of leading police on chase in stolen ambulance

The Acadian Ambulance vehicle was stolen about 4:30 a.m. Sunday from outside the emergency room at University Hospital.

GRETNA, La. — A New Orleans man is accused of stealing an ambulance outside a New Orleans emergency room and then leading a chase through suburbs across the Mississippi River.

Kevin Arnold, 33, was arrested early Sunday on charges including aggravated flight, resisting an officer and possessing a stolen vehicle, police in suburban Gretna told news outlets.

Arnold was being held without bond on the stolen vehicle charge, with bond set at $1,000 on the other charges, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported. Any theft charge would be brought in New Orleans.

It was not immediately clear whether Arnold had an attorney who could speak for him.

A Gretna officer tried to stop it on the elevated Westbank Expressway, but the driver sped off at about 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour), police said.