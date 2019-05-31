GRETNA, La. — A woman faces a slew of charges after allegedly trying to shoot the lock off a building to break in, then leading police on a chase for miles with three small children in her car, Gretna Police officials say.

43-year-old Sandreaka Dixon is accused of disregarding all traffic lights and signs in an attempt flee police during a 13-mile chase from Gretna into New Orleans early Friday morning.

According to police officials, the chase started around 4 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to calls of shots fired near the intersection of Adams and Wiedman Streets in Gretna.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Dixon and three small children in a car nearby. When they tried to make a traffic stop, however, Dixon sped away, leading police onto the expressway, across the Mississippi River Bridge and onto Mean Avenue in New Orleans.

During the chase, Dixon allegedly threw a Glock .40 caliber handgun from her car, which was recovered by police. She also reportedly stopped in a neighborhood off Dwyer Road, just long enough to get the three children out of the car before continuing to flee.

When Dixon reached Mean Avenue, she allegedly left her car and attempted to run from police. A K-9 unit caught up with her and she was detained and arrested, officials said.

During investigation, police learned that Dixon had tried to shoot the lock off of Dale's Towing business in Gretna, in an attempt to break in, officials said.

Dixon, from New Orleans, was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, child desertion, aggravated flight, resisting arrest, attempted burglary, criminal damage to property and outstanding warrants in Jefferson Parish.

She was also charged with falsifying public records after initially giving her sister's name to police, according to Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson.

