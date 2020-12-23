JPSO: No 'active shooter' at Lakeside Mall; 2 arrested after fight at Dillard's

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said two people have been taken into custody following the incident.

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say two people are in custody after a fight at Lakeside Mall sparked fears of a shooting at the mall on Wednesday afternoon.

"There is not an active shooter incident at Lakeside Mall," the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. "Deputies responded to a physical fight between two people inside Dillard's."

The sheriff's office said deputies do not believe any gunshots were fired in the fight. The two individuals were taken into custody.

Rumors of a shooting inside the building circulated on social media immediately after the fight. Jefferson Parish Council member Scott Walker shared on Twitter that he saw people running from the mall "in droves."

This is a developing story. A WWL-TV crew is en route to the scene. Check back for updates.

