NOPD car chase ends in Kenner crash, suspect injured

The car officers were chasing ran into another car, injuring both the suspect and the other driver.

KENNER, La. — An NOPD pursuit ended when the car they were chasing crashed into another vehicle in Kenner Thursday morning, law enforcement officials said.

The crash began somewhere in the Gentilly area around 5:45 a.m. and continued out of Orleans Parish and into Jefferson Parish. Officers chased the car to Kenner, where it crashed at the intersection of Williams Boulevard and 37th Street.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver they crashed into sustained minor injuries.

Kenner Police say they assisted the NOPD in their pursuit once it entered city limits.

It's unclear why the NOPD tried to stop the car — a dark red sedan — or why the suspect tried to escape.

