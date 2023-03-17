Pet nutria wanted by Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries

On Friday morning, Wildlife and Fisheries agents spoke to the Lacoste family's attorney. The attorney did not speak to Eyewitness News.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A pet nutria is still on the lam. The critter known as "Neuty" is wanted by the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries after becoming a viral sensation.

Neuty's story is even reaching top state officials such as Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

“Don’t want to encourage anyone to break the law, but obviously, if this pet is what it is, is not harming anyone, I can’t see taking it away from the family. So hopefully they’ll reconsider taking this pet that only knows that family and would be lost without him," Nungesser said.

Last fall, Nungesser pardoned a nutria at the Rougarou Festival in Houma.

“Surely if I had the authority, I would pardon this nutria so it could spend its life with that family that loves it unconditionally," Nungesser said, “Maybe the Governor could do that.”

The Lacoste family said they're going to fight the removal of their pet.

A relative is making t-shirts to raise money for legal fees. You can visit the Facebook page, here.

The Lacoste family said they were following Jefferson Parish laws.

According to Wildlife and Fisheries, the family was in violation of state law.