Ochsner Health to require vaccinations for all physicians, workers

“This policy is the right thing to do to protect our employees, their families, and our patients,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO of Ochsner Health.

JEFFERSON, Louisiana — Ochsner Health will require that all of its physicians, providers, and employees be vaccinated by October 29, 2021.

The health care organization made the announcement one day after the Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval for the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The announcement also comes as Louisiana is dealing with one of, if not the worst surge of COVID in the country, and vaccination rates in the state remain low – at 39 percent as of the most recent numbers.

“This policy is the right thing to do to protect our employees, their families, and our patients,” said Warner Thomas, President, and CEO of Ochsner Health.

Ochsner says it is currently caring for 979 COVID patients with more than 88 percent of those being unvaccinated.

“Ochsner cares for physically vulnerable people, and we have an ethical obligation to protect them from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health. “As we are in the midst of another surge due to the Delta variant, we need to stop this virus in its tracks. Vaccination is the only way, and as healthcare providers, it is our responsibility to lead by example, while protecting our employees and our patients from the spread of this highly contagious Delta variant.”

Ochsner said the vaccination mandate includes all leaders, physicians, employees, and new hires and applies to clinical and corporate full-time and part-time workers at Ochsner Health owned facilities. In addition to employees, all vendors, medical and allied health students, contract employees, PRN, agency nurses, and volunteers will also be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination before rounding or working at an Ochsner Health campus.

Thomas emphasized that Ochsner has gone to great lengths to educate its staff about the vaccines. It says it has offered additional vacation time and has made vaccines available around the clock for the convenience of its employees.

“Many people who are not getting vaccinated are citing information that is not accurate. I implore anyone who is unsure about the vaccine to reach out to their physician to discuss their concerns. We remain committed to serving as a resource and source of truth for our employees, patients and community members,” said Thomas.