Ochsner ICU nurse attacked Friday by patient's family, JPSO investigates

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — An Ochsner Medical Center ICU nurse is recovering after an attack Friday morning while on duty, according to President & CEO of Ochsner Health Warner Thomas.

In a statement from Thomas, the nurse was attacked by a patient's family at the Westbank campus in Gretna. Ochsner security and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office quickly responded to the incident.

No one has been arrested as of now but Thomas said they are working with JPSO on a thorough investigation and when the attacker is caught, they will be charged to the full extent of the law.

President & CEO of Ochsner Health Warner Thomas stated:

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety and security of our employees and our patients. Workplace violence in any form – physical, verbal, non-verbal or emotional – is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate this behavior.

Workplace violence against healthcare workers has been escalating throughout the pandemic and has reached a point that legislation needs to be considered to make this violence a felony. This consideration under review by a Louisiana task force comes as U.S. hospitals grapple with an increase in disruptive or violent incidents in hospitals — many involving hostile visitors – adding further stress to the healthcare workplace."