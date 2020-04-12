Ocshner opening 'super clinic' in Metairie

It’s billed as a one-stop shop, with outpatient surgery, physical therapy, a med-spa, telemedicine and more.

METAIRIE, La. — An Ocshner Health “super clinic” is coming soon to the Clearview Center on Veteran’s Boulevard in Metairie.

The 185,000-sq. foot clinic will sit on the site where Sears sat for decades.

“We’ll be taking the whole building and essentially reconfiguring it and expanding it to be three floors, to create really a destination healthcare center for Jefferson Parish,” said Warner Thomas, CEO of Ocshner, at a press conference Thursday.

The clinic will eventually add 300 new healthcare jobs.

It’s billed as a one-stop-shop, with outpatient surgery, physical therapy, a med-spa, telemedicine and more.

It will also serve as a cornerstone of big redevelopment of the center.

“It’s really a homerun for us, and for Ocshner, that, they’re it,” said Thomas Richards, managing member of Richards Clearview, LLC, which owns the site.

Richards says he is excited that the first big anchor is locked in, and says the current Sears site is an eyesore.

The makeover plans were announced a year ago and include mixed-used buildings, green space, apartments, and lots of other amenities.

“We’re hopeful that all the different use mixes serve each other, right. So, if you’re there for your doctor’s appointment, or to drop mama off at a doctor’s appointment, you can go eat. Or If you live in the apartment development that we’re going to do, you’re going to go over and watch a movie or go see the doctor,” said Richards. “So we’re trying to create a really harmonious use mix that all kind of feeds off of each other.”

The location is key. Sears was an anchor at Clearview when it opened in the late 60s, but shopping has changed and malls and box stores have shuttered nationwide.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says with no land to build out, it’s time to repurpose the land we already have.

“It is a live, work, play. You’re going to be able to live here, dine here, stroll here, enjoy here, and take care of yourself here,” she said.

And at this prime real estate, in the heart of JP, there will be a lot of change and a lot of construction in the next few years.

The new Ocshner clinic is set to open in late 2022.

The rest of the center will be built up in phases over the next several years.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.