Holy Moly! Old Jefferson resident left wondering what made holes across her yard

“Just happened overnight, Monday night,” Frosch said. “I noticed them on Tuesday, and I had sent pictures to a couple of friends.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — It was a like scene from the movie “Caddyshack” when the gopher chased by Bill Murray, dug holes all over a pristine golf course.

It happened this week in the dark of night on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Jefferson.

Jill Frosch woke up to find her lawn full of holes, dozens of them in her front, back and side yards.

“I came out to leave to go to work and I had a couple of holes on this side of my yard and when I turned and look this way, I was like good Lord what happened,” Frosch said.

She’s lived on Newman Avenue for 22 years and has never seen anything like it.

Talk about holy moly.

Frosch admits she’s not sure what creature created these craters.

“The neighbor across the street has a camera and it caught what we think is a raccoon dug up my yard.

WWL-TV posted pictures of the holes on social media.

People gave us a list of other possible culprits including possums, armadillos, and squirrels.

Whatever it was, it appeared to be rooting around under large live oaks, looking for food.

“My neighbor across the street talked to the neighbor next door and he said they’ve been hitting his yard too.”

The homeowner plans to ask a wildlife expert to come out and trap the animal responsible for the holes in her yard. She’s hoping he can move the animal somewhere far away from her neighborhood

“I just don’t want him digging up my yard anymore.”

We reached out to the Jefferson Parish Animal Welfare office to see if they could identify what’s going on in Old Jefferson.