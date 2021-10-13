'At least a year' | Old Metairie condo owner gives timeline on residents return

A resident inside tells us the property manager compiled a more than 300-page game plan on damage and repairs.

METAIRIE, La. — Hundreds of residents displaced from an Old Metairie condo complex after Hurricane Ida, finally got an update on what’s happening at the site.

It will be at least a year before residents in more than 200 condos at Metairie Towers are back in their homes.

Wednesday night Old Metairie condo owners filed in to meet with the building’s management and board for more than two hours.

A resident inside tells us the property manager compiled a more than 300-page game plan on damage and repairs.

But getting building materials is a challenge and will be slow.

The more than 500-dollar a month condo fee will be cut in half for six months and the tax assessor will cut taxes by 80 percent for this year.

Category 4 winds peeled back layers of the roof of Metairie Towers until Hurricane Ida’s torrential rain came right in.

219 units have been emptied. Most of the residents are elderly who had nowhere to go and said until now, management has given few updates.

Media was barred from Wednesday’s meeting in-person and on zoom and the board’s president, Rob Carter, refused to provide an update – telling us he doesn’t wish to have media coverage.