Deputies say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in Marrero early Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of 6th Avenue. Deputies responding to the scene found one person who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered about a block away from the shooting scene. The second victim was transported to University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe a gunman may have entered a home and confronted the two victims just before the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call JPSO at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

