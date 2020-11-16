One dead, one critical after shooting in Harvey Monday

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that deputies were sent to the area of Alex Kornman Blvd. and Deer Run Lane after receiving several calls reporting gun shots fired.

HARVEY, La. — One person was killed and another person is critical after being injured in a shooting in Harvey just before noon Monday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that deputies were sent to the area of Alex Kornman Blvd. and Deer Run Lane after receiving several calls reporting gun shots fired in that location.

Once on the scene, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to the hospital. One of the victims did not survive and the second was in surgery Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

There was no immediate word on a suspect or a motive. The ages of the victims was not made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or the Jefferson Parish Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.