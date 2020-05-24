One killed, three injured in Avondale car crash

AVONDALE, La. — One person was killed and three more hospitalized after a car crash in Avondale Saturday night.
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Loptino, an SUV carrying four people struck a car, then crashed into a tree in the 300 block of Pat Drive around 10:30 p.m.
One of the people inside the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The other three are being treated at the hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
