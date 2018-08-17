Deputies say one man is dead after a shooting in unincorporated Westwego late Thursday night.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Patton Street. Deputies arriving at the scene discovered a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Lopinto said there is no motive or suspect in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the JPSO homicide division at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

