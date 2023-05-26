Organ donor flag raised in honor of Adrian Fajardo at Children's Hospital

Adrian was playing video games in his home in Kenner Saturday afternoon, when surveillance video shows a speeding ice cream truck crash through his home.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNER, La. — Today at Children's Hospital, a flag reading 'Done Vida,' Spanish for 'Donate Life,' was raised in honor of 12-year-old Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo. The child is donating his organs after suffering severe injuries from an ice cream truck that crashed into his home.

"He was smart, he was well behaved, he was well-liked and he was just a great, great kid," said A.C. Alexander Principal Corinna Cannon.

Adrian was in 6th grade at A.C. Alexander. Several classmates and teachers showed up to Children's to pay tribute to him as the flag was raised.

"They have chosen in the worst time in their life to look beyond their pain and be a miracle for someone else," said Kirsten Heintz with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA).



Heintz said up to eight lives are saved when someone donates their organs. Those families have been waiting for the lifesaving call.

"They are probably receiving those calls today," Heintz said.

Adrian was playing video games in his home in Kenner Saturday afternoon, when surveillance video shows a speeding ice cream truck crash through his home, leaving Adrian brain dead.

"His dad shared with us a little while ago they will bury Javier (Adrian) in his A.C. Alexander uniform," Cannon said. "They knew how important his school was to him."

The school staff gifted his parents with laminated copies of some of his journal entries.

One of the entries reads:

"3 things I am grateful for. My home, my parents, and my pet fish. These things are very important to me. I love these things so much. Some people do not have half as much as me, so I am grateful for many things."

"We laminated it and want the parents to carry some of his last words with them," Cannon said.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The ice cream truck driver claimed the gas pedal was stuck, and the van suddenly accelerated, according to Kenner police. A mechanic who conducted a forensic exam on the truck did not find any mechanical issues, police said.

Mechael Mansoor, 71, was arrested for negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle. His charges will likely upgrade to negligent homicide.