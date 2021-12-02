Pedestrian dies after struck by pickup on Westbank Expressway

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at US 90B at Garden Lane.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a pedestrian has died after they were struck by a pickup truck Thursday night on US 90B in Jefferson Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at US 90B at Garden Lane. Troopers say 38-year-old Brandon Dell was trying to cross the westbound lanes when “for reasons unknown at this time” stepped into the left lane and was struck by the pickup truck.

State police say Dell suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash. Troopers say he did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

