Anyone with information on this hit and run is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.

AVONDALE, La. — A Pennsylvania man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Parish on New Year's Eve.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 62-year-old Mark Baer was walking on the shoulder of US 90 near W. Tish Drive around 6 p.m. when a pickup truck struck and killed him.

Police say the truck did not stop and kept going east on US 90.

Investigators believe the truck is a dark-colored 2012-15 Chevy Silverado or GMX Sierra. Police don't know if it's a 2-door or 4-door model. The truck would have damage to it's front passenger side, including the headlight, turn signal and and possibly the side mirror.

The image below is a stock photo distributed by state police, meant only for reference.

Anyone with information on this hit and run is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.