People catch a bit of normalcy at Harahan parade

A crowd came to Harahan for the Krewe of Kings parade

HARAHAN, La. — NEW ORLEANS - As people celebrate Memorial Day weekend, it was looking and sounding a bit more like Mardi Gras in Harahan. The Krewe of Kings hosted their Memorial Day parade Sunday afternoon, and people were ready to catch a little bit of normalcy.

The sun was shining Sunday, as people lined the streets ready for a good time.

"First of all the weather it's phenomenal," said Candy Ward.

"Finally get to experience a Mardi Gras parade and celebrate," said Rosanna Mason.

"We are so excited to get back to normal, said Shelly Breaux.

It was the Krewe of Kings Salutes America parade.

"So happy they did this and they let everyone come out and be a community again," said Christina Guichet.

It was a patriotic celebration, that brought a bit of normalcy with it since it was the first parade to roll since the pandemic began.

"Just feels good to be out, no mask," said Breaux.

"It's absolutely great, I'm blessed to be here, amongst my people just glad to be here," Deljuan Mitchell.

The pandemic took away a lot of things for people but it didn't take away their spirit to have a good time. And you could tell by the looks of things, everyone was having a blast.

"A great day, a great day it is, we need this parade, we needed this," said Ward and Lisha Burlin.

13-year-old, Hailey Guichet, said she was extremely happy to be there with family, that it was refreshing after how the past year and a half has been.

The parade felt like the good 'ol days.

"Well we're going to enjoy it I can tell you," said Pat Breaux.

And as the beads flew, people cheered, and music played, the best part wasn't just the celebration, it was being together again.