Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts shared photos of damage and flooding in Grand Isle Thursday morning.

Roberts said an industrial warehouse collapsed on the east end of the island, in addition to damage to RVs and motorhomes. Public Works crews are working to assess the damage.

"Flooding, in some places higher than they experienced with recent tropical weather," Roberts wrote on Facebook.

Entergy Louisiana reports that more than 2,000 people are without power on Grand Isle as of 8:20 a.m.

Robert said he is not aware of any injuries.

