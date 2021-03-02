Police find second victim in Harvey shooting dead 3 days later

The unidentified 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

HARVEY, La. — Sunday's shooting in Harvey is now being investigated as a homicide after police found a second victim on Wednesday.

The shooting took place on Sunday, Jan. 31. Deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of Destrehan Avenue around 1:30 a.m. where they found a 56-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He is currently in the hospital recovering.

Police received information that night that there was second victim, but did not locate him until Wednesday afternoon. At that point, the unidentified 34-year-old man had died from a gunshot wound.

Police are working to develop a suspect and motive for this double shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.