Metairie man arrested after allegedly kidnapping and robbing girlfriend at gunpoint

KENNER, La. — A man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and forcing her to withdraw large amounts of money before stealing her car, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance and vehicle theft that happened just before 6:30 Wednesday night in the 3300 block of Colorado Avenue in Kenner.

Police say 24-year-old Reginald White, of Metairie, used a handgun to force his girlfriend into her vehicle and drive to several ATM machines. They say she then withdrew money against her will until her account was suspended.

White then allegedly drove her back to her home, where he forced her out of her own vehicle and drove away. The girlfriend’s name has not been released but they have reportedly been dating for five months.

Officers say they saw the girlfriend’s vehicle on 33rd street in Kenner just after 9 p.m. that night and attempted to confront the driver. White refused to stop the vehicle and led officers on a chase that ended at West Metairie and North Lester Avenues in Metairie.

White and another person got out of the vehicle and ran but were arrested shortly after, according to the police report. The other person’s identity is currently unknown.

During the chase, officers say handgun was thrown out the window but has since been found. After searching White, police say they found his girlfriend’s debit card and 6.4 grams of marijuana.

He has been charged with an array of crimes, including four counts of armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a dating partner, and aggravated flight from an officer. He has also been charged with obstruction of justice, possession of stolen things, drug and gun charges.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, you are asked to call the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.