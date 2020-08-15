Polls are open: Here's what's on the ballot

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 8 p.m.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Voters across Louisiana are voting today on a number of local measures and races, including several in Jefferson Parish.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 8 p.m.

In Jefferson Parish, voters willl decide whether East Jefferson Hospital is sold to LMCM Health, in a move hospital administrators say is vital to its future.

The parish-owned hospital can't continue running as a stand-alone hospital anymore, officials say.

JP voters will also cast their ballots on a renewal of a millage tax for Eastbank fire departments. The accounts for more than 90% of the total operating costs of Fire District 1.

Similarly, voters in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the town of Jean Lafitte have a renewal on the ballot for a solid waste disposal tax, which covers operating costs for storm debris collection, street sweeping, parade cleanup and landfill operations. It is not a new tax, just a continuation of what residents have already been paying.

Other elections on the ballot include a race for Mandeville Mayor and for Grand Isle Police Chief.

WWL-TV will have election results Saturday night as they come in.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.