METAIRIE -- A fire at an Entergy substation left more than 10,000 customers without power and traffic lights out during rush hour.

According to the Jefferson Parish East Bank Consolidated Fire Department, a fire at the Entergy substation near Cleary and West Napoleon caused the outage.

According to Entergy, equipment surrounding the fire had to be "de-energized" for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The outage affects an area roughly bordered by Transcontinental, Veterans, Causeway and Airline Drive.

Entergy officials said there is no estimate for when power will be restored.

