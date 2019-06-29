METAIRIE, La. — All but 70 customers in Jefferson Parish had their power restored as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening, 24 hours a storm Friday evening caused extensive damage to metro area's power grid.

According to Entergy's online outage map , only a few pockets of customers without power remained in Metairie near the lake, Harvey and on the Westbank.

The estimates for those power restoration times ranged from 7 p.m. Saturday near the lake in Metairie to 11:59 p.m. Saturday for 30 customers between I-10 and Veterans Boulevard, according to the map .

"It's all storm related," said Lee Sabatini, a spokeswoman for Entergy. "There was a tremendous number of trees down."

Sabastini said crews had been working Saturday morning to restore power to the biggest cluster of affected customers.

Originally, thousands were left without power in Metairie, Jefferson Parish and New Orleans, according to Entergy officials.

A short but strong line of storms moved through Southeast Louisiana Friday evening, leaving behind several downed trees and power lines and leaving thousands of residents without power overnight.

While thunderstorms and strong wind gusts came and went through the area in less than two hours, they knocked out energy for households in Metairie, Jefferson, pockets of the Westbank and New Orleans, according to Entergy officials.

Metairie was hit the worst, officials said, with multiple trees and live power lines down across the area.

Officials stressed that the estimated time varied greatly on the amount of downed power lines in a specific area, and that customers with minimal damage would have their power restored sooner.