NEW ORLEANS — Emotions ran high Thursday night, 24 hours after Jefferson Parish deputies shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex near Cleary and West Napoleon avenues.

Relatives identified the man as 24-year-old Leo Brooks.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto told reporters that Brooks had a warrant for his arrest in connection with a shooting on July 9 in the 3700 block of Rockford Heights Avenue in Metairie.

Detectives also think Brooks was involved in a shooting on June 19 at the Frank Lemon Gym in Metairie. That shooting left Keyon Clark dead and his brother Darrell “D.J.” Clark, a standout on the Grambling University football team, injured.

On Thursday night, those who knew Brooks gathered to remember him during a memorial service outside of the apartment complex where he was killed.

"We're asking why is our little brother dead right now?” said one relative as they lit candles to remember Brooks.

His sister, Leantay Brooks, said the family has few details about what happened. But she said that based off of what she's heard from news reports, she thinks deputies' actions were overkill.

"What was going on that you felt like you needed to meet him in an apartment alone with no one around?" she asked.

Lopinto said his deputies had no choice but to shoot Brooks.

"Upon us trying to affect an arrest, the subject in this apartment had a gun, ended up pulling the gun on our deputies,” Lopinto told reporters Wednesday night. “They shot the suspect who is now dead here on the scene at this location.”

On Thursday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said two other men were arrested inside the apartment. Bobby Bruer and Dwayne Ard were each booked on drug and gun charges.

But Leantay Brooks questioned the official account of what happened to her brother since no JPSO deputies wear body cameras. The agency has said in the past that the cameras are too expensive to use.

The Brooks family said it has one request now as the Jefferson Parish coroner completes the autopsy on Leo Brooks.

"Give us answers. ’Cause you didn't give us no answers,” Leantay Brooks said. “We were out here all last night trying to figure out if that's my brother laying out on the floor.”