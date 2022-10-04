Recent Bridge City youth center escape brings number to 15 for 2021-2022

Officials said a staff member was injured during the escape and has received medical treatment.

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Since April 28, 2021, a total of 15 juveniles have escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth located on River Road in Bridge City.

The most recent happened Sunday, when a 19-year-old male from New Orleans escaped at about 3 a.m.

As of Sunday evening, the escapee still has not been found, but has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

His identity has not been released. According to the Office of Juvenile Justice, the event caused all movement in the facility to cease. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police were notified.

This escape comes only a month after 5 juveniles broke out of the facility on March 17.

Police said the youths stole a truck just after 10 a.m. from the Jefferson Parish area and headed toward Opelousas. Four of the five teens were recaptured after they crashed the truck near the 100 block of Richard Road in Opelousas.

The fifth escapee, Curtis Tassin, still has not been caught.

November 21, 2021- 3 juveniles escaped the facility but were captured on Dec. 8, all in different parishes.

April 28, 2021- 6 teenagers escaped from the center at midnight, injuring a staff member. Hours later, four juveniles were recaptured in the Lafayette and another in Jefferson. The sixth escapee was found in New Orleans two days later.