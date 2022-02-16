Relief drive for victims of Metairie apartment fire

“Our hearts go out to the families who lost everything during this devastating fire. Several of those affected relocated to Jefferson Parish following the loss of their homes during Hurricane Ida, and have once again found themselves displaced. The people of Jefferson Parish have a long history of helping others in our community, and we’ll continue to do so whenever there’s a need,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “We’re grateful for the swift response of our East Bank Consolidated Fire Department. Everyone who was inside the buildings, including many young children, made it out safely.”