Relief drive for victims of Metairie apartment fire

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish is hosting a relief drive for victims of a Metairie apartment fire.
The three-alarm fire happened on Feb. 15 and claimed not only their homes but a majority of their belongings.
“Our hearts go out to the families who lost everything during this devastating fire. Several of those affected relocated to Jefferson Parish following the loss of their homes during Hurricane Ida, and have once again found themselves displaced. The people of Jefferson Parish have a long history of helping others in our community, and we’ll continue to do so whenever there’s a need,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “We’re grateful for the swift response of our East Bank Consolidated Fire Department. Everyone who was inside the buildings, including many young children, made it out safely.”
Officials have been in contact with the families and made a list of items needed:
- Clothing:
- Men’s shirts: S-2XL
- Men’s pants: 28-44
- Men’s shoes: 5½-12
- Women’s shirts: S-XL
- Women’s pants: 0-15 and S-XL
- Women’s shoes: 2-10½
- Boy’s shoes: 10 toddler, 13 toddler, 1½ and 2½
- Boy’s clothes: 5 toddler
- Girl’s shoes: 11 toddler
- Girl’s clothes: Newborn and 5-10
- Deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, razors, feminine products
- Baby items: Diapers (newborn and 4T Pull-Ups), wipes, formula, food
- Comforters and blankets
The drive will be held from Feb. 17- Feb. 22, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m at:
- Joseph S. Yenni Building (1221 Elmwood Park Blvd., Jefferson, LA 70123)
- General Government Building (200 Derbigny St., Gretna, LA 70053)
For more information about this relief drive, please contact the Jefferson Parish Department of General Services at (504) 364-2675.