A seventh boy has accused a gymnastics coach of sexual battery, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Jonathan West, 26, was arrested early this month after four male victims said he touched four boys inappropriately while he worked as a gymnastics coach.

MORE: Jailed gymnastics coach faces new sexual battery charges in St. Charles Parish

Officials told The Advocate the latest boy to come forward is now 15 years old, but the alleged abuse happened two years ago.

The Advocate reported investigators say West sent sexually explicit videos to some of his victims, as well as other explicit actions.

You can read more about this story by clicking here to visit our partner's website, The New Orleans Advocate.

© 2018 WWL-TV