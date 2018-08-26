Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire Saturday night at a Metairie home.

According to Jefferson Parish Fire Chief Dave Tibbetts, the department received a call of a house fire around 7:49 p.m. at 3717 Cypress Street.

Firefighters arrived to the scene minutes later and found heavy flames coming from the home. A second alarm was called around 8:07 p.m.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire and residents were able to evacuate in time, Tibbetts says. There are no known injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

