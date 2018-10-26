JEFFERSON PARISH -- The Department of Transportation and Development is moving back road work to make sure construction doesn't delay early voters.

According to a press release from the DOTD, the roadwork scheduled for Southbound Clearview Boulevard at the Earhart Expressway will now take place from Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. to Oct. 27 at 8 a.m., then resume at 6 p.m. and continue through Oct. 29 at 5 a.m.

The construction was originally scheduled to last all day Saturday, when early voters would be heading to the nearby Yenni Building, but has been rescheduled to accommodate them.

For the rest of the weekend, drivers are advised to use Airline Driver or take Earhart Expressway to Dickory Avenue to Earhart Expressway to Clearview Parkway as an alternate route.

