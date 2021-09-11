Rummel senior's legacy lives on through organ donations

"It's immeasurable the amount of pride, of love, just that giving part of him. That's the one piece that gives me just a little bit of calmness in my heart..."

METAIRIE, La. — An 18-year-old set to graduate this Spring from Rummel unexpectedly died in September.

His life is now being honored through organ donation. For family, it's one thing that keeps them moving forward.

"Every day I replay in my mind what happened, what did I see? What could I have done differently?" asked Angie Calamari.

Cameron Calamari was a funny and spirited 18-year-old, who loved cheerleading.

"I was like his number one fan in the front, in my videos all you hear is WOOO because it's kind of distracting but I can't help, just the pride I have," his mother Angie said.

Aside from a smile that always lit up the room, Angie says his passion was helping others.

"A very loving, caring, kind of person that just likes to act silly," she remembered. "He loved to be a problem solver. He was your shoulder to cry on if he knew someone had something going on he just automatically went into 'Cam Mode.' If he knew you were sad about something he was going to find out what you were sad about and find out how to fix that and make you happy again."

However, on Sept. 11, that all was taken away.

"He was at home, and you know, he had a friend over and just said he didn't look right," she said. "And we went in there, and I think it was too late at that moment."

His brain wasn't getting the oxygen it needed after a possible heart attack. EMT's got a pulse, rushed him to the hospital, but he died.

"You don't ever think that can really happen," Angie said. "You know he's a young healthy person without issues. When we got to the hospital they said if there's any swelling to the brain and that's irreversible and we can't do anything after that, and that did happen."

Cameron's death hit his family and friends hard. But about a week or so later, his mom got a letter from a Baton Rouge Eye Clinic that gave her something to smile about.

"They were able to use his corneas for transplant so that someone who was visually impaired could see again," she said.

Soon after, another letter came. This one from the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.

"Just that his right kidney went to a female in her 20's, his left kidney and pancreas to a man in his 40's, heart went to a male in his 60's," she read.

Cameron was an organ donor, which his parents honored to keep his passion of helping others alive.

"I just remember the day we got his driver's license, and he says 'hey ma, I signed the organ donation thing. That's okay right?' And I said yes, of course, that's all right. That's perfectly fine. It's not something you think about at the time. But him just not even thinking twice about that and that's what he wanted, I couldn't be prouder."

At least 60 people have so far received one of Cameron's gifts, which for his mom, is priceless.

"It's beautiful, I'm elated," she said. "It's immeasurable the amount of pride, of love, just that giving part of him. That's the one piece that gives me just a little bit of calmness in my heart that I know it'll be okay," Angie said. "I'm not okay obviously as a mother. It just gives you that bit of peace."

For Angie, the days following Cameron's death have been her darkest. However, knowing he's out there, giving hope to others gives her hope his memory will live on.

"I think it's the most selfless gift that anyone can give," she said. "That's his strength to be able to continue on and help these people and that's what he loved to do, is help people whether he knew them or not."