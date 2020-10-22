Sauve Road Bridge replacement starts on Nov. 4, will be closed for 5 months

“It will definitely be an inconvenience, that being said, it has to change. I understand that.”

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A bridge project in Jefferson Parish could make some drivers’ daily commute a little more complicated.

Crews will soon be replacing the Sauve Road crossing over the Soniat drainage canal in River Ridge.

Parish engineers and JP Councilman Deano Bonano say it’s the most dangerous bridge in the parish.

“While the surface is concrete and asphalt, the very underneath of it, all of the cross beams, the pilings, everything is all timber and it is very deteriorated,” Bonano said.

The parish is using a federal grant to tear out and replace the bridge.

The crossing will be closed in both directions beginning on Nov. 4.

Pat Kennedy lives across the street from the bridge.

“It’s going to add ten, fifteen minutes to anybody’s commute,” Kennedy said. “That’s kind of how it goes.”

Sauve Road is the main artery in and out of River Ridge.

Donald Martin lives around the corner.

He and his family use the bridge every day.

“It will definitely be an inconvenience,” Martin said. “That being said, it has to change. I understand that.”

Drivers will have to use alternative routes while the bridge is being replaced.

To the east, Citrus Road will bring you into Harahan.

You can also travel down Jefferson Highway and take Hickory Avenue north.

To the west, there’s Little Farms and Filmore Avenues. Both roads take you from Jefferson Highway to Airline Highway.

Neighbors say the train crossing on Little Farms will be a problem.

“Coming out of here towards Airline Highway, that train I know I’ve been stopped there for a good 30-40 minutes or longer at times,” Martin said. “I’m not sure how that’s going to work.”

Bonano is working with Congressman Steve Scalise to ask the Federal Railroad Administration to step in and help lessen wait times at the crossing.

"Railroads are immune from local laws,” Bonano said. “We can pass laws all day long and they don’t have to respond to them. So, it’s important to work through our federal delegation.”

Bonano now plans pass a resolution at the next council meeting requesting Louisiana U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy to get involved in the railroad crossing delays.

He wants them to specifically take a look at the crossings on Little Farms and Central Avenues.

Replacing the Sauve Rd. Bridge is expected to improve drainage in the River Ridge area.

Supports for the old bridge are actually in the middle of Soniat Canal. That won’t be the case with the new bridge.

“The new design will have the pilings to the outside of the canal, so there’ll be less resistance to water flow going to pump to the river,” Bonano said

“It’s going to tie up traffic for several months and it’s going to make it hard for people to get around, but in the long run I think it needs to happen,” Kennedy said.

The project is now scheduled to be completed in mid-March.