Search continues for missing 4-year-old in Jean Lafitte

Ellis was at Jean Lafitte National Park with his mother and sister last night and around 5:30 he slipped into the murky water and disappeared.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Friday night divers were in a canal at Jean Lafitte National park searching for the signs of a 4-year-old boy who slipped from the banks Thursday evening

Search crews were at it all day.

The camp set up by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office had a boat in the water since about 6 p.m. after pausing for storms.

The sheriff said without a doubt the most difficult challenge is the murkiness of the water. There is zero visibility and parts of the canal are 25-feet deep.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said they’re using all the technology they can to scan the whole canal with sonar and divers, hoping to find some sign of 4-year-old special needs child Ellis Bodean.

Dive teams searched overnight.

Crews from Jefferson Parish, St Charles Parish and the national park service - were there for more than 24 hours with K-9s, sonar, divers and cameras.

And there have been dozens of people out there all day watching and waiting for word.