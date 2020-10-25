Hundreds of cars show up for food giveaway at Avondale site

Drone video captured cars lined up around the facility for the food distribution Saturday.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Second Harvest Food Bank partnered up with Avondale Marine to host an emergency food distribution, Saturday morning.

Drone footage shows hundreds of cars lined up in front and on side of the historic Avondale Shipyard in Westwego.

Second Harvest said its volunteers handed out over 100,000 pounds of fresh vegetable, non-perishable food items and supplies in the first food giveaway to be done at this facility that was once an anchor for Jefferson Parish.

“We have a responsibility to be part of this community. Our employees, partners and vendors are also passionate about making a difference, which is evident by their individual contributions to Second Harvest." Adam Anderson, Chairman & CEO, T. Parker Host.

Second Harvest has organized dozens of emergency food distributions during the ongoing pandemic. Many of those have been at the Shrine on Airline on the east bank of Jefferson Parish.

Since the start of the virus back in March, Second Harvest said it has distributed more than 38 million pounds of food and supplies to residents across twenty-three parishes of South Louisiana.

During Saturdays distribution, Avondale volunteers raised more than $50,000 to help support the fight against hunger and provide another 200,000 meals to families in South Louisiana,