Semi-truck takes down several power poles, cutting power off to hundreds in Metairie

Jefferson Parish Council member Scott Walker said a truck pulled down three power poles near Ferran Drive and Taft Park.
Credit: Kevin Dupuy
METAIRIE, La. — More than 1,500 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power after semi-truck reportedly pulled down several power poles in Metairie Tuesday morning.

The outage was first reported around 9:45 a.m. Jefferson Parish Council member Scott Walker said a truck pulled down three power poles near Ferran Drive and Taft Park.

The crash cut off power to several surrounding streets. Walker said that 1,530 customers in the area were affected by the outage.

As of 11:15 a.m., about 336 customers were still without power, according to the company's online outage map.

