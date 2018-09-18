KENNER, La. – A man wanted for a double murder in Maryland was taken into custody after a SWAT team surrounded a home in Jefferson Parish Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the U.S. Marshals tracked the suspect to a home in the 300 block of Fillmore Street near River Ridge. The JPSO SWAT team was requested, and deputies surrounded the home.

Eyewitness News viewers in the area reported seeing a large police presence, tactical operation vehicles and a helicopter circling overhead near Fillmore Street and Jefferson Highway.

Lopinto said that the suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is now in U.S. Marshal custody.

