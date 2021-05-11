Shooting at Kenner Dollar General parking lot spills into nearby neighborhood

Police say a feud going back at least two weeks led to the shooting.

KENNER, La. — A feud between two families led to a shootout that started at a Dollar General on Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to police.

Kenner Police were called out the Dollar General on Veterans near Loyola Drive around 5:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

Soon after, police were called out to a shooting two blocks away on Fayette Street where they found and armed man and an armed woman standing in the street.

Police say another man had been shot in the leg and a nearby car had been shot several times.

The armed man fled into a nearby house with his weapon, but has since been arrested, according to police. The armed woman was arrested at the scene.

According to Kenner Police, one of the family members was arrested two weeks ago for “displaying a handgun" during a confrontation between the two families. They have since been released from jail.

Police say the two families encountered each other in the Dollar General parking lot and opened fire before going back into the neighborhood where the gun violence re-ignited.