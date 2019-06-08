HARVEY, La. — Authorities say one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting and car crash in Harvey Monday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, several people reported gunfire around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pailet Avenue. Deputies arriving at the scene found two men with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car that had stopped in an empty lot.

Paramedics pronounced one man dead and took the other to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The sheriff's office have not released victims' names at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.